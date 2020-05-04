UrduPoint.com
"We're Fully Prepared; Have Sufficient Strategic Food Reserves," Crown Prince Of Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

"We're fully prepared; have sufficient strategic food reserves," Crown Prince of Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, chaired a video conference meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and members of the Council, attended the meeting remotely.

During the meeting, members of the Executive Council reviewed the operational plans of the Dubai Food Security Committee and assessed current opportunities and challenges within the framework of the national food security strategy. It also explored ways to further facilitate food trade and distribution, diversify import sources, support local food production, reduce food waste and improve food safety.

The Crown Prince directed all concerned government entities to collaborate to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,regarding food security and meet the food needs of all members of the community while ensuring reasonable prices.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "Despite the global challenges created by the outbreak of COVID-19, we are fully prepared, and have sufficient strategic food reserves to serve the needs of the community. The needs of Dubai’s citizens and residents are our top priority and our specialised teams are working around the clock to manage the consequences of this crisis."

His Highness called on all entities concerned to support the Dubai Food Security Committee. He said: "We must all work together to combine our strengths and resources to manage the situation. All local and Federal departments must work closely with each other to manage our food security properly. We need to establish a united vision and approach to confront this challenge".

Statistics show that the crisis has not affected Dubai’s strategic food reserves and the efficient flow of supplies from international markets. Food prices in Dubai markets have remained stable and affordable for all members of the community.

