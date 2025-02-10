Rabdan Academy attains outstanding recognition in QS Stars University Rating System

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Rabdan Academy has achieved a significant milestone in the Global QS stars University Rating System, earning the highest 5-star rating in six key categories.

Rabdan Academy received 5-star ratings in Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development and Good Governance. This recognition marks remarkable progress, with four additional categories awarded compared to the Academy’s 2022 assessment.

During an official ceremony hosted by Rabdan Academy to mark this occasion, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, QS Regional Director for the middle East, North Africa and South Asia, commended the academy’s remarkable achievements. He emphasised that its progress over the past three years demonstrates a steadfast commitment to academic excellence and ongoing development.

Dr. Fernandes also highlighted the academy's standing as one of the world’s foremost institutions in the fields of safety, security, defence and crisis management, deeming this recognition an international testament to the high quality of its programmes and the expertise of its faculty.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, congratulated the faculty, staff and students on this outstanding achievement, emphasising that the results reflect the Academy’s vision, uniqueness and global standing. He commended their dedication in attaining this prestigious recognition.

Morse expressed pride in Rabdan Academy’s leading position in academia and research, highlighting its pioneering contributions in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management. He further noted that the Academy’s scientific citations exceed the global average, underscoring its significant impact in these critical fields.

He added that the Academy’s 5-star QS rating demonstrates the exceptional expertise of its faculty members, as well as the strength of its specialised programmes, which are continuously updated to meet international quality standards and evolving global challenges.

Rabdan Academy maintained a 5-star rating in ‘Teaching’ for the second consecutive time, with a student satisfaction rate of 89% and a student retention rate of 94 percent. This recognition highlights the Academy’s commitment to delivering a world-class academic experience through expert faculty and advanced educational methodologies.

The Academy also achieved a 5-star rating in ‘Academic Development’, reflecting its focus on continuous faculty and student development. Notably, 100 percent of faculty members participate in professional development programmes, and 91 percent hold PhDs from the top 200 universities worldwide.

Rabdan Academy also sustained its 5-star rating in ‘Facilities’, reinforcing its world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art academic, research and recreational facilities that support an optimal learning environment.

Rabdan Academy’s commitment to career readiness and graduate success was reaffirmed with a 5-star rating in ‘Employability’. The Academy boasts an exceptional graduate employment rate of 96.7 percent, reflecting the high demand for its graduates in the job market.

To support career development, the Academy provides specialised career guidance services, expert-led CV workshops and interview preparation programmes designed to equip students with essential job market skills.

In the ‘Good Governance’ category, Rabdan Academy received a 5-star rating, demonstrating its strong governance framework, transparency, and adherence to international best practices. This category also recognises the Academy’s commitment to sustainability, ethical leadership and strategic decision-making.

The ‘Governance’ category assesses institutional credibility through accreditations, strategic planning, and risk management policies. Rabdan Academy excelled in all these areas, showcasing comprehensive sustainability policies, ethical leadership and alignment with global governance standards.

The QS Stars also assessed Rabdan Academy in the ‘Global Engagement’ category, where the Academy earned a prestigious 5-star rating. This recognition highlights its role as an inspiring model of international collaboration, its exceptional support for international students and faculty, and its world-class student and faculty exchange programmes with top 200 universities worldwide.

Rabdan Academy continues to expand its global footprint by forging strong partnerships with renowned institutions, maintaining a distinguished presence in the global education landscape, and offering dedicated support for international students – including assistance with student visas, comprehensive scholarships and other essential services.