Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has officially launched an ambitious initiative to integrate advanced virtual reality (VR) technologies into its academic programmes.

This transformative step is set to create an immersive and interactive learning environment, equipping students with cutting-edge skills that align with the demands of the digital age.

As part of the initial phase, the academy has introduced VR-powered training in crime scene investigation within its Bachelor of Science in Policing and Security programme. This innovative approach enables students to engage with hyper-realistic crime scene simulations, sharpening their investigative skills and practical expertise while adhering to the highest international standards in crime scene management.

The pilot phase spans an intensive eight-week period, led by globally renowned law enforcement and security experts. It combines theoretical and hands-on learning with state-of-the-art virtual simulation exercises, allowing students to navigate complex crime scene scenarios in a controlled yet realistic setting. Their performance is continuously assessed, with detailed feedback provided to enhance their decision-making and operational proficiency.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the academy’s integration of virtual reality technology is in line with the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Strategy 2025-2027.

Morse said, “Virtual simulation is transforming education, accelerating students’ development and enhancing their operational effectiveness beyond graduation. Rabdan Academy remains steadfast in its commitment to leading global educational advancements, ensuring our graduates uphold their world-class reputation.”

Morse also underscored the academy’s pioneering approach to dual education, seamlessly blending academic study with practical training since its inception.

Morse said, “We were among the first higher education institutions in the UAE to integrate theoretical learning with real-world application. Our continued investment in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies further reinforces our unwavering pursuit of excellence.”

Rabdan Academy’s forward-thinking approach has contributed to one of the highest graduate employment rates globally, setting it apart from peer institutions.

The integration of VR technology is expected to foster creativity and innovation among students while enhancing their ability to tackle evolving challenges in security, safety, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

Following its successful rollout in the policing and security programme, the academy plans to expand VR applications to other disciplines, including intelligence analysis, policing and security leadership, systems engineering specialising in defence, business continuity management, integrated emergency management, homeland security, defence and security and crime scene.