Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation Program

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Rabdan academy marked the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the ‘Health Emergency Management Foundation Program,’ the first programme of its kind in the region.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, the initiative aligns with efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s integrated health emergency management system.

Over a 10-month period, 21 leaders and experts specialising in health emergencies in Abu Dhabi participated in advanced, high-level training designed to keep pace with the latest technologies and global trends.

The programme equipped participants with essential skills, tools, and knowledge to foster innovation and enhance the emirate’s integrated health emergency management system.

James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, expressed pride in this milestone, describing it as a testament to the strategic partnership between Rabdan Academy and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

He emphasised that the programme embodies a sustainable vision to elevate emergency preparedness, build specialised national cadres, and ensure effective and proactive responses to emerging challenges.

Morse further highlighted that the programme’s outcomes will bolster Abu Dhabi’s resilience against future challenges, improve institutional coordination among relevant entities, and solidify the emirate’s readiness and global leadership in managing future health emergencies.

Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Acting Director-General of Healthcare Regulatory at DoH, said, “Through our strategic collaboration with Rabdan Academy, we developed and implemented the Health Emergency Management Foundation Program, reinforcing our dedication to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s healthcare cadres capabilities in emergency response.

Further ensuring the health and wellbeing of all community members and reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a global leader in healthcare.”

The programme offered a comprehensive mix of theoretical and practical courses, emphasising integrated emergency management and business continuity within the UAE’s unique context. It delved into advanced incident management systems, fostering interoperability among government entities and institutions to enhance overall resilience against emergencies.

Key topics included managing emergencies outside health facilities, applying global best practices, developing project management and strategic decision-making skills, and addressing CBN(E) risk management.

Participants also benefited from the expertise of global leaders in health emergency management, gaining valuable insights from international experiences.

Specialised field visits to leading health facilities provided participants with a hands-on understanding of leadership, coordination, and communication mechanisms during health emergencies. They observed how authorities manage stakeholder communications, address patients’ needs, and implement crisis response strategies.

Notably, the ‘Health Emergency Management Foundation Program’ is a pioneering initiative in the region, offering an exceptional platform for emergency response specialists. By integrating local and international expertise, it aims to develop comprehensive strategies that enhance the resilience and efficiency of health systems in meeting emergency challenges