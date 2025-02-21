Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has successfully concluded its participation at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025.

The week featured important engagements and the signing of strategic partnerships with renowned local and international organisations.
One of the key highlights of Rabdan Academy's participation was the signing of a collaboration agreement with INTERPOL, paving the way for enhanced cooperation in research, training, and the sharing of expertise.

This agreement also marks Rabdan Academy's official membership in the prestigious INTERPOL Global academy Network.
Furthermore, Rabdan Academy and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration and enhance the capabilities of both organisations.

The MoU aims to pursue scientific and technical cooperation in the field of Quality Infrastructure, strengthen relations to promote the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge, and develop security and safety in Abu Dhabi.
On the sidelines of the event, Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI) unveiled its newly redesigned website, marking an innovative step aimed at enhancing its global presence and fostering new avenues for collaboration in research and innovation.

With a rich repository of high-level content, the platform covers critical areas such as security assessments, defence strategies, emergency preparedness and crisis management, positioning itself as a global reference for policymakers, experts and researchers worldwide.
Throughout IDEX, Rabdan Academy demonstrated its expertise and leadership in defence and security through a series of impactful discussions and presentations at its dedicated booth.

Rabdan Security and Defence Institute highlights included talks on cybersecurity and defence.
Rabdan Academy's participation at IDEX 2025 has not only showcased its pivotal role in the fields of safety, security, and defence but also underscored its commitment to fostering international collaborations and embracing digital innovations.

Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge research, and dynamic presentations, the Academy continues to set a high standard of excellence and leadership in these critical domains, further solidifying its reputation on the global stage.

