Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Rabdan academy and the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance strategic cooperation in various fields related to the development of the social sector in the emirate.

The signing ceremony took place at Rabdan Academy in Abu Dhabi and was witnessed by Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, and James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, along with several representatives from both organisations.

The partnership aims to foster collaboration in the development of specialised social research and studies that contribute to the support and consolidation of the social system in the emirate. It also seeks to promote social responsibility among individuals and institutions, anticipate future trends, enhance operational efficiency, and provide innovative community solutions that establish a leading and secure social system.

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the DCD, stated, “The collaboration between DCD and Rabdan Academy is a positive step that reflects our commitment to strengthening partnerships with academic bodies and enabling the growth of the social sector in the emirate. This collaboration is based on DCD’s belief that research and social studies are important scientific tools that lead to more accurate results, thus empowering us to craft the most optimal strategies and initiatives.”

He added, "We firmly believe in fostering strategic cooperation and knowledge exchange to sustainably progress society. This agreement will contribute to encouraging social responsibility among individuals and institutions, promoting innovation to tackle social challenges, identifying social priorities, and formulating future-thinking solutions that contribute to improving quality of life within communities.”

Al Dhaheri said, “At the DCD, we are fully committed to achieving sustainable development while improving the quality of life of community members and promoting progress across all aspects, including within the field of social innovation. We put the interests of society at the heart of our initiatives and programs, and we eagerly look forward to implementing this agreement and working to achieve common goals that serve our next agenda.

”

He appreciated efforts made by Rabdan Academy to support scientific and academic research, develop research skills and exchange experiences and knowledge, all of which enhance the outputs of research projects in social fields and contribute to making a positive impact on Abu Dhabi.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, expressed his satisfaction and pride in the strategic cooperation between Rabdan Academy and the DCD. He commended the DCD for their exceptional humanitarian efforts and unwavering commitment to social innovation.

Morse further emphasised Rabdan Academy's unwavering dedication to utilizing its resources and expertise in order to bolster national resilience across multiple sectors. He highlighted that this commitment extends to providing support to national institutions and equipping them with highly skilled and specialised professionals. Through these efforts, Rabdan Academy aims to enhance operational processes, elevate performance levels, and increase productivity on a global scale.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for the exchange of expertise and pioneering experiences between the two parties in the academic, professional, and research domains within the field of social work and community service. It also focuses on enhancing policies and practices through innovation, future foresight, risk management, business continuity, emergency and disaster response, and fostering the skills and capabilities of specialised community professionals.

This partnership will strengthen DCD’s integrated efforts, in coordination with various national entities in the emirate, to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities. It will facilitate the exchange of specialised technical consultations between global experts and specialists.

In the coming months, the two parties will engage in a series of coordinated activities through specialised work teams to implement joint initiatives, programmes, and projects.