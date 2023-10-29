Open Menu

Rabdan Academy Earns Accreditation From Ministry Of Defence's Military Qualifications Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) Rabdan Academy has received accreditation from the Military Qualifications Centre (MQC) within the Ministry of Defence (MOD), officially recognising it as a training provider for national professional qualifications for MOD personnel.

This accreditation aligns with Rabdan Academy's strategic plan to enhance the country's professional development system. The academy operates a dual education system, combining academic and vocational education, in collaboration with various national and international organisations.

Salem Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, conveyed the Academy's immense pride in achieving this accreditation. It marks a significant milestone in the Academy's illustrious history of both local and international accomplishments.

He emphasised the pivotal role this accomplishment plays in reinforcing the Academy's commitment to bolster the MOD through the creation of advanced professional programmes aimed at augmenting the skills and competencies of the Ministry's personnel, as well as contributing to the enhancement of the country's professional framework.

Col. Eng. Dawood Al Flaiti, MQC Commander at MOD, expressed his warm welcome to the accreditation and the Academy's inclusion in the esteemed list of training institutions endorsed by the MOD. He commended the Academy for its remarkable achievement, highlighting its outstanding status in providing both vocational and academic education across a wide range of fields.

Rabdan Academy plans to introduce professional development programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of MOD personnel in specialised technical fields. In the upcoming phase, it will offer a Certificate (3) in Data Entry under the MQC.

The Academy aims to expand its role as an accredited training provider. It aims to introduce an array of high-quality programs that will actively contribute to the advancement and development of the UAE.

