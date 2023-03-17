UrduPoint.com

Rabdan Academy Holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ With Participation Of Leading National Universities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 02:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Rabdan academy hosted the Promising Practices Forum, which aimed to promote the exchange of experiences and knowledge among university students, faculty, professionals, and experts in the campus life and student affairs sectors. The event was attended by a diverse group of national universities and education institutions, including the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), New York University Abu Dhabi, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi University, Khalifa University, Polytechnic, Fatima College of Health Sciences, and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education & Training Institute.

The forum served as a platform for sharing educational, training, and professional activities among national university students and staff. It featured several panel discussions covering a wide range of topics relevant to students and staff in the higher education sector, including freshman transition and challenges, delivering a world-class student experience, supporting senior students, and career advising.

Dr. Khadija Farhan Alhumaid, Director of Student Affairs at Rabdan Academy, expressed her gratitude for the participation of experts, faculty, and student affairs professionals who helped make the forum a success and achieve its desired goal.

Dr. Aisha Al Naqbi, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at New York University Abu Dhabi, emphasised the importance of keeping abreast of global developments and applying best practices related to student experience in a way that contributes to the success and excellence of students.

The forum brought together experts and practitioners from different universities in the country, creating a collaborative environment where they could exchange ideas and best practices. The discussions covered various aspects of student life, from academic challenges to social and personal development.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to exchange ideas, experiences, and expertise that contribute to enriching campus life and enhancing students' well-being and success. The initiative was a resounding success, and many attendees hope that the event will become an annual occurrence to enrich the reality of student life in national universities across the country.



