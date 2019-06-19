Rabdan Academy offers National Service Programme

For the fourth consecutive year, Rabdan Academy is offering an integrated training programme in cooperation with the National Service for the UAE General Command of the Armed Forces from 9th-26th June 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) For the fourth consecutive year, Rabdan Academy is offering an integrated training programme in cooperation with the National Service for the UAE General Command of the Armed Forces from 9th-26th June 2019 The "National Service Programme" is part of Rabdan’s short courses and programmes that are divided into three different segments covering individual strategic planning, strategic and leadership issues in an organisation and planning, and risk assessment and crisis preparedness to public safety.

The attendees were briefed about Rabdan Academy, its strategic plans, and its role in enhancing and maintaining the preparedness of institutions by providing them with highly qualified national cadres in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crises management.

Rabdan Academy President, James Morse, believes that the academy is keen to provide those who are part of the national service with a foundation of knowledge and education, which will enable them to be proficient to protect and maintain the country’s journey towards success, safety and development.

"Rabdan Academy is pleased to continue its strategic partnership with the National Service for the UAE General Command of the Armed Forces. The academy is committed to offering valuable updated programmes to meet the requirements of our strategic partners and contribute to enhancing education, joint training, and equipping the public security sector with qualified members in the areas of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and risk management to build a generation of future leaders," said Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, Vice President of Rabdan Academy.

Rabdan Academy is dedicated to organising such programmes on an annual basis to encourage the exposure to positive experiences by integrated training programmes in cooperation with the National Service of the UAE General Command of the Armed Forces.