Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address future challenges of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) In cooperation with Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, Rabdan Academy, organised a series of online panel discussions under the title "Strategic Business Continuity and Crisis Management Leadership Forum".

The forum aimed to address the future challenges of COVID-19 pandemic facing most government agencies in Abu Dhabi, and draft plans to overcome those challenges and enhance expertise in fields of business continuity and crisis management. The sessions, held on live streaming, welcomed over 750 officials from the Abu Dhabi government.

In this regard, Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of ADSG, said, "The series of panel discussions reaffirms the importance of cooperation among government agencies and underscores their team spirit, especially in times of crisis. Moreover, it reflects the vision of our wise leadership aimed at building a sustainable knowledge-based economy. These forums help participants to adapt to the new reality of social distancing imposed under the current circumstances across various fields, and to deal with the impact of COVID-19 outbreak in line with global best practices that are compatible with Abu Dhabi context. ADSG will continue to focus on identifying and meeting the future needs of the emirate, as well as enhancing the competencies of government employees to become more efficient in their current and future jobs.

"

Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, academy Vice President, said, "Relying on global state-of-the-art technology, we always endeavor to develop flexible strategic plans that adapt to local and international changes, and that meet the most important requirements across various sectors. Under the vision of our wise leadership our strategies are integrated with the community, as we work to share our experiences with different sectors of the Abu Dhabi government, especially those that are related to the fields and specialties of the Academy."

Dr. Al Ayyan inaugurated the panel discussions with welcoming remarks addressing senior leaders, officials and decision-makers that participated representing different government agencies in Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Faisal Al Kaabi, Dean of Faculty of Resilience at Rabdan Academy, said, "We are keen to exert more efforts and share its fruits with various sectors to successfully overcome the current crisis and gain a rich experience that we can build on in the future. The positive interaction witnessed by the forum over its various sessions, by a group of prominent government leaders in Abu Dhabi, confirms the ability of the Emirati community to face challenges, overcome and manage crises in times of disasters, and gain the expertise and successful experiences that contribute to building a better future for the coming generations."