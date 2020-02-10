Rabdan Academy participates in 6th UAE Education Interface Exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The 6th UAE education Interface and middle East Youth Expo 2020 has launched on Monday, with the participation of Rabdan Academy.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, over 100 government and semi-government entities, private companies and international educational institutions are taking part in the event, offering seminars, programmes and expert advice to students.

Dr. Faisal Al Kaabi, Rabdan Academy Dean of Faculty, said, "Our academy's participation comes as part of its strategic plan aimed at taking part in all scientific and academic forums, as well as familiarising students and their parents with the academic programmes and training courses offered by Rabdan Academy, to enable them to pursue Advanced Diplomas, BSc and MScs.

"

"The UAE Education Interface Expo provides a bridge between students, universities and academies; while giving them the opportunity to meet a range of university representatives to get answers that help them shape their educational future," Al Kaabi added.

Rabdan Academy welcomed expo visitors, and introduced its academic programmes and professional courses in safety, security, defence, emergency readiness and crisis management sectors. The academy's pavilion saw varied interest from students and parents attending the event, as well as security and defence experts.

Through its participation, Rabdan Academy seeks to encourage students to join the academy and leverage the scientific and training prospects it offers, so as to become better equipped to work in their fields, and provide a safe and a sustainable future for the UAE.