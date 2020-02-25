Rabdan Academy showcases international disaster study programme at UMEX 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) Rabdan Academy, an Abu Dhabi-based university specialising in the safety, security, defence, emergency readiness and crisis management sectors, participated in the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Simulation and Training Exhibition, where it showcased its first international specialised and comprehensive Disaster Study, implemented in Fall 2019, in collaboration with the National Science and Technology Centre for Disaster Reduction in Taiwan.

The programme is part of the organisation’s strategy to develop the skills of students through hands-on study in areas highly prone to disasters.

The exhibitions were held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 23rd to 25th February, 2020, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During its participation and in the presence of leading speakers, decision-makers and professionals in the security and defence communities, the academy also highlighted its latest academic programmes and professional courses, as well as its innovative simulation solutions in the fields of security, defence and safety.

During a key panel discussion under the theme, "New Narratives for Port and Border Security in the light of the 4th Industrial Revolution", James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, joined leading experts and decision-makers in the local and international port and border security sector.

The session was moderated by Dr. Mohammad Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Executive Advisor for the UAE's Supreme Council for National Security.

Morse said, "At Rabdan Academy, we are constantly striving to develop our educational and training system in order to keep abreast of the latest tools and techniques, and to qualify institutions and individuals according to precise standards that are appropriate to future needs and to ensure the creation of a coherent and multidisciplinary national force to protect the society, its individuals and assets."

Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, Vice President at Rabdan Academy, said, "Our participation in this specialised event aligns with our strategy to enhance the leading position of the academy as an educational edifice that offers its programmes in accordance with the highest international standards, building upon a unique environment that is able to supply government institutions with qualified Emirati talent."

The academy's participation comes in line with its role as a leading public professional institution in the middle East, attracting faculty members from diverse nationalities with extensive local and international experience, and offering a unique collection of degrees, programmes and short-term professional courses.