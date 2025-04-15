Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Rabdan academy continues to deliver its pioneering Student Exchange Programme, an initiative aimed at promoting academic excellence, professional development, and cross-cultural understanding among students, as part of its commitment to providing a world-class educational experience

The programme strengthens academic exchange opportunities through strategic partnerships with prestigious global institutions, including Virginia Commonwealth University (USA), Universitas Pertahanan (Indonesia), and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (Singapore).

Through the programme, students engage in specialised academic courses, diverse cultural activities, and collaborative research opportunities, enriching their global perspectives and enhancing their practical skills.

During the current semester, Rabdan Academy is hosting six students from Virginia Commonwealth University and Universitas Pertahanan, representing the United States and Indonesia, as part of its ongoing academic exchange programme.

This initiative reflects the Academy’s dedication to providing a multicultural educational environment that fosters academic cooperation and intercultural dialogue.

Rabdan Academy is actively working to expand the Student Exchange Programme to include students from universities within the UAE, reinforcing its role as a leading educational institution in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

Commenting on the programme, Samya Salem Al Saedi, Rabdan Academy Registrar, said, “Rabdan Academy’s Student Exchange Programme is a vital platform for enhancing students’ readiness and refining their academic and cultural competencies.”

Al Saadi emphasised the Academy’s commitment to offering global learning opportunities that enable students to engage with diverse cultures, gain valuable experiences, and prepare to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Student Exchange Programme empowers students to acquire advanced knowledge, broaden their cultural perspectives, and experience high-quality education in specialised fields offered by Rabdan Academy, better equipping them to meet future opportunities and challenges.