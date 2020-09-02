UrduPoint.com
Race Distance Extended For AED5 Million Group 1 Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown Contest

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

Race distance extended for AED5 million Group 1 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown contest

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The AED5 million Group 1 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown, one of the world’s richest horse races for Purebred Arabians will now be run over a distance of 2,200 metres.

The move is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The organising committee of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Flat Racing Festival continually strives to promote Arabian racing around the world while endeavouring to develop the festival, to best satisfy the expectations of the participants.

With this in mind and after consultation with both Emirates Racing Authority, ERA, and the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing Authorities, IFAHR, it has been decided to increase the distance of the group 1, Jewel Crown race from 1600m to 2200 metres.

This change to the UAE’s iconic Arabian race is seen as a positive move which will attract a greater number of horses from around the world to the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, when it hosts this event on 4th December, 2020.

This year will mark the 12th-anniversary finale of the festival which was launched in 2009 under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in Europe, and has since grown into one of the world’s most prestigious racing event that attracts local and international racehorses, trainers, jockeys and owners, of the highest calibre.

