Racial equity and equality must guide state action in COVID-19 response: UN experts

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) UN human rights experts made an urgent appeal for governments to commit to racial equity and racial equality in providing health services for all during the COVID-19 crisis or risk a higher death rate because of discrimination.

The Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said in a statement published on Monday that structural discrimination could exacerbate inequality in access to health care and treatment, leading to racial disparities in health outcomes and increased mortality and morbidity for people of African descent.

"Despite robust responses, States have not recognised the specific health risks faced by people of African descent or how racial discrimination and implicit bias and racial stereotypes may pervade policy," said the Working Group’s chair, Ahmed Reid.

The human rights expert stressed that another problem was the lack of representation at high levels. "This thwarts the leveraging of expertise and protection toward the needs of people of African descent in response to COVID-19."

The Working Group emphasised that governments should examine how the use of discretion, without adequate guidance, impacts risk and vulnerability in the crisis on the basis of race.

Already, where disaggregated data does exist, stark racial disparities are evident.

"Interventions that appear neutral on their face may license or facilitate racial bias, without care and attention. Thus far, no protection efforts have focused the public health response on the specific vulnerabilities of people of African descent," Reid said. "This also raises the parallel concern that even research and knowledge production in response to this crisis may overlook specific barriers to care or the racially discriminatory impact of policy."

In their statement, the Working Group noted, "Stressed and overwhelmed healthcare workers and local leadership need more guidance, not less, to prevent racial discrimination at this critical time, including disaggregated data to ensure equitable treatment."

The Working Group welcomed the robust responses to the COVID-19 pandemic but urged governments to recognise the equal urgency of human rights in ordinary times, and ensure access to education, housing, internet, health care, and basic needs at all times, and for all people.