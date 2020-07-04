Radio Mirchi in UAE rebrands to ‘Kadak FM’ with fresh, strong and original content

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Media, ADM, has announced the rebranding of its popular Hindi Radio offering Radio Mirchi, in the UAE, to ‘Kadak FM’, in line with its vision to provide innovative and modernized content across all platforms.

With a fresh sound and a new brand, ‘Kadak FM’ will offer content that is vibrant, contemporary, positive, informative, local and fun. The name ‘KADAK’ finds its origins in the Indian subcontinent, an expression that evokes happiness and satisfaction, and has become an integral part of the local parlance among residents in the UAE.

"The launch of Kadak FM reflects ADM’s commitment to offering quality content, and will help further strengthen its position as an original content creator and leader, especially amongst South Asians in the UAE," said AbdulRaheem Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting General Manager at ADM.

New content on the station includes re-branding of the weekday breakfast show to ‘Kadak Mornings’ with RJ Mohit. The show will feature special segments like ‘Sunny side up’, and ‘Yalla, Let’s Talk’, bringing you happy stories & your daily dose of infotainment from the UAE & beyond.

Hot on the heels of the morning show is KADAK FM’s ‘Mid Day Mohabbat’ with RJ Yachna, the only show in the UAE that plays three hours of love songs. The new segments include feel good content, a little dose of poetry & chatting up with musical guests in lines with the show promise.

The station’s Bollywood show, ‘Total Filmi’ with RJ Nikky will continue to bring the latest from Bollywood including celebrity interviews and scoops in the afternoons.

‘KADAK FM’ is also all set to present a funnier ‘Bumper to Bumper’ with RJ Vikrant and his brand new hilarious ‘avatars’ on the show. Akin to four hours of stand-up comedy, the show is sure to tickle the funny bone of listeners, making it the perfect companion for evening drives.

Kadak FM’s night offering of ‘Purani Jeans’ is the only Bollywood retro show in the UAE, where RJ Fahad will bring to life unheard stories and trivia, as well as behind-the-scenes from the yester years of Hindi cinema. New addition on the show includes creating Radio movies of Bollywood classics that is sure to keep listeners wanting for more.

Sandeep Sud, head of Kadak FM said, "Our main focus through the new brand is to provide our audience with UAE centric content and the best of Bollywood. The offering will be underpinned by the 3Cs of entertainment – Cinema, City and cricket, bringing the best of content, music, concerts and events to our listeners in the country."

KADAK FM will continue to broadcast on 97.3 FM in Abu Dhabi, 88.8 FM in Dubai and 95.6 in in Al Ain. Listeners can also tune in online or via streaming apps across the UAE.