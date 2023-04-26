UrduPoint.com

Rafid Records 953 Minor Traffic Accidents During Eid Al Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Rafid records 953 minor traffic accidents during Eid Al Fitr

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) Rafid Automotive Solutions received significant reports during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Of these reports, 786 involved minor road incidents that occurred on the streets of the Emirate of Sharjah and were reported via the Rafid call centre. Some 167 accidents were also submitted through the company's application. Additionally, 386 requests for road assistance were received, and they were handled by patrols stationed on the roads of various cities and regions within the Emirate of Sharjah

"During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, we witnessed a surge in minor accidents, with the highest increase recorded on April 20th. Many of these collisions were caused by distractions while driving, failure to follow traffic rules and careless behaviour. Let us remember to prioritise safety on the roads and drive responsibly," stated Abdelrahman Al Shamsi, Assistant Director of Accident at Rafid Automotive Solutions.

During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, the call and control centre of the company received a total of 908 calls. These calls were related to reports of traffic accidents, requests for road assistance services, and other inquiries.

According to Al Shamsi, requests for roadside assistance cover a range of services such as refuelling, tyre and battery replacement, and towing of vehicles that have broken down and need to be taken to a workshop. A team of multinational vehicle experts provides these services. He emphasised that all Rafid customers can easily request and avail of these services using the Rafid smart application, which is accessible on all major smartphone platforms.

Related Topics

Accident Company Sharjah Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic April All 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Russian Commerce Chamber Expects New Measures on F ..

Russian Commerce Chamber Expects New Measures on Foreign Assets to Reduce Capita ..

7 minutes ago
 Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

9 minutes ago
 Kenya cult toll climbs to 95 as families await new ..

Kenya cult toll climbs to 95 as families await news of missing

9 minutes ago
 Tom Latham fully focused on ODI series against Pak ..

Tom Latham fully focused on ODI series against Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pled ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pledges to communicate House's vie ..

13 minutes ago
 Threat of mpox: Balochistan health department issu ..

Threat of mpox: Balochistan health department issues health alert

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.