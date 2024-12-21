Rain Expected Tomorrow In UAE
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a forecast for tomorrow, predicting partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional dust. Rain is possible on the islands and in some northern, eastern, and coastal areas.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, with gusts increasing at sea. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.
Recent Stories
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE3 minutes ago
-
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Abu Dhabi18 minutes ago
-
Minister updates Indian Parliament on IMEC progress33 minutes ago
-
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa2 hours ago
-
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina5 hours ago
-
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna5 hours ago
-
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for Prosecutors5 hours ago
-
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation5 hours ago
-
GCC-Stat expects positive economic forecasts for GCC countries6 hours ago