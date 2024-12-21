Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a forecast for tomorrow, predicting partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional dust. Rain is possible on the islands and in some northern, eastern, and coastal areas.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, with gusts increasing at sea. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.