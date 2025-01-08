Open Menu

Rain Expected Tomorrow With Drop In Temperatures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas, with a gradual decrease in temperatures and expected rainfall.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Friday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up to cause dust. The winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will have moderate to slight waves.

