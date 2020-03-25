Rain, lightning, thunder expected starting Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

AVU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Rain is expected over different areas of the UAE, as the country will be affected starting Friday by an extension of surface trough from the Red Sea associated with an airflow from the west, which moves clouds from the west in the form of successive waves, with a chance of lightning and thunder, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued tonight by the NCM for the coming few days starting Friday.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times especially by night over some coastal areas and western islands with a probability of some rainfall.

Sunday to Monday: The surface trough will be deepen gradually associated with an increase in the relative humidity in the upper air.

This will cause an increase the clouds amount starting from the West and moving to the North and East interspersed by some convective clouds over scattered areas of the country associated with rainfall at intervals of time with a chance of lightning and thunder. Moderate to fresh wind is expected especially over the sea and with the convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas with poor horizontal visibility at times. Sea will be moderate to rough especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

NCM advises the public to take precautionary measures during rainfall, poor horizontal visibility and stay away from flash flooded valleys.