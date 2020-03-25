UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Lightning, Thunder Expected Starting Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:15 AM

Rain, lightning, thunder expected starting Friday

AVU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Rain is expected over different areas of the UAE, as the country will be affected starting Friday by an extension of surface trough from the Red Sea associated with an airflow from the west, which moves clouds from the west in the form of successive waves, with a chance of lightning and thunder, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued tonight by the NCM for the coming few days starting Friday.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times especially by night over some coastal areas and western islands with a probability of some rainfall.

Sunday to Monday: The surface trough will be deepen gradually associated with an increase in the relative humidity in the upper air.

This will cause an increase the clouds amount starting from the West and moving to the North and East interspersed by some convective clouds over scattered areas of the country associated with rainfall at intervals of time with a chance of lightning and thunder. Moderate to fresh wind is expected especially over the sea and with the convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas with poor horizontal visibility at times. Sea will be moderate to rough especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

NCM advises the public to take precautionary measures during rainfall, poor horizontal visibility and stay away from flash flooded valleys.

Related Topics

Weather Poor UAE Oman From

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

16 minutes ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

46 minutes ago

India in 21-day lockdown

3 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

2 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

2 hours ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.