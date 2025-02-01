Rain Of Varying Intensity Expected Sunday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern and coastal areas, with rainfall of varying intensity and possibility of water freezing on mountain tops in the morning.
The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Monday morning over some internal regions, with light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust.
In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be north-westerly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The Arabian Gulf will see moderate to rough seas, while the Oman Sea will have moderate, occasionally becoming rough with clouds.
Recent Stories
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday1 minute ago
-
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 20243 hours ago
-
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 20253 hours ago
-
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch4 hours ago
-
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances4 hours ago
-
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President5 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 20255 hours ago
-
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January5 hours ago
-
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences5 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands5 hours ago
-
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title5 hours ago