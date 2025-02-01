Open Menu

Rain Of Varying Intensity Expected Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern and coastal areas, with rainfall of varying intensity and possibility of water freezing on mountain tops in the morning.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Monday morning over some internal regions, with light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be north-westerly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will see moderate to rough seas, while the Oman Sea will have moderate, occasionally becoming rough with clouds.

More Stories From Middle East