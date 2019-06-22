Rainfall and fresh winds today: NCM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a statement detailing a chance of the formation of convective clouds with rainfall on Saturday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a statement detailing a chance of the formation of convective clouds with rainfall on Saturday.

It also detailed fresh winds reaching 45 km/h causing blowing dust and poor visibility of fewer than 2,000 metres at times across northern and eastern regions in the country, extending to some inland areas from 13:00 to 20:00 today.