Rainfall Expected For Coming Five Days

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Rainfall expected for coming five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology forecasts weather over the coming days to be cloudy associated with rainfall. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Thursday for the coming five days: Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy over some area with some convective clouds formation that may be associated with rainfall northward, eastward, southward, and humid by morning over internal area especially westward.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 20 – 35, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate and May rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over eastward, southward areas.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 20 – 35, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Fair to Partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation and May associated with rainfall over southward areas.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 18 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Fair to partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation over southward areas.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation over Eastward areas may become convective.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, slight to moderate, freshening at times with speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

