Rainfall Expected Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025

Rainfall expected tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas, with a decrease in temperatures and expected rainfall.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Wednesday morning over some internal and coastal regions, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will have moderate to slight waves.

