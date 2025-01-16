Rainfall Expected Tomorrow In UAE
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some northern areas, with a decrease in temperatures and expected rainfall, especially at night.
The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Friday morning over some internal regions, with light to moderate winds, active at sea late at night.
In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The Arabian Gulf will experience light to moderate seas, sometimes turbulent at night in the west, while the Oman Sea will have moderate to slight waves.
Recent Stories
EU extended mandate of Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs
Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE
SEF 2025 unveils 3 new zones to support entrepreneurial excellence
Gold price goes up by Rs1400 per tola in local markets
Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim M ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition from Global Sikh Community
Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced ..
At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis killed after their boat en route to ..
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate graduation ceremony
AD Ports Group expands cooperation with Kazakh partners
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing CEO of Securities and Commodities ..
Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority accredited as ILM approved centre
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU extended mandate of Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs5 minutes ago
-
Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE5 minutes ago
-
SEF 2025 unveils 3 new zones to support entrepreneurial excellence5 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition from Global Sikh Community20 minutes ago
-
Aldar launches region’s first sustainability incentive programme for suppliers20 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate graduation ceremony35 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group expands cooperation with Kazakh partners35 minutes ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing CEO of Securities and Commodities Authority50 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority accredited as ILM approved centre50 minutes ago
-
ERC distributes winter clothing to 2,415 beneficiaries in Albania50 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Phase Two of 2025 Demand Response Project1 hour ago
-
ADNEC Group signs Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Positive Zero to accelerate clean energy trans ..2 hours ago