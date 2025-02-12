Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with light rainfall expected over islands and some coastal and northern areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, sometimes active westward on Friday morning.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience light to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will have slight waves.