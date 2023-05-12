UrduPoint.com

RAK Ceramics Reports AED80 Million In Quarterly Net Profit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 09:15 PM

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly net profit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th May 2023 (WAM) – RAK Ceramics PJSC announced today reported net profit increased by 14.9% year on year to AED80.1 million for Q1 2023 due to higher revenue and gross profit margins.

This came in a statement announcing the company's financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2023, where it reported a total revenue of AED882.4 million, an increase of 12.7% and a total EBITDA of AED 157.1 million, an increase of 21% during Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.

Commenting on the results, Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics, said, “RAK Ceramics announced its results for Q1 2023 which continues to be resilient despite the ongoing economic challenges weighing in namely due to higher interest rates, Currency devaluation, recessionary fears in major markets and increased competition.

"Our performance in UAE market remains solid, allowing us to maintain a strong position as we encounter challenges in other major markets in the form of local competition, recessionary fears and currency devaluation. Despite these obstacles, our unwavering commitment lies in positioning ourselves as a trusted premium supplier and we will continue to actively expand our retail presence in the region.”

Related Topics

UAE Company UAE Dirham March May Market Million

Recent Stories

German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Stri ..

German Railway Union Announces Plans to Go on Strike After Ultimatum Expires on ..

5 minutes ago
 PML-N Labour President calls on Governor Punjab

PML-N Labour President calls on Governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Nurses termed backbone of medicines

Nurses termed backbone of medicines

5 minutes ago
 SPLA calls for protest against alleged corruption ..

SPLA calls for protest against alleged corruption in Sindh Collage Education Dep ..

5 minutes ago
 South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's A ..

South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's Allegations About Arms Supply t ..

7 minutes ago
 White House Says Up to Turks to Decide Their Futur ..

White House Says Up to Turks to Decide Their Future in Upcoming Elections, US No ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.