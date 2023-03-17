UrduPoint.com

RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy Discuss Economic Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Austrian Embassy in the UAE recently met to discuss opportunities for economic and commercial cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and Austria. The goal of the meeting was to explore ways to create strong bilateral partnerships that will benefit the business communities of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Youssef Mohamed Ismail, First Vice Chairman of the Chamber and Head of the Supreme Committee of Saud Bin Saqr Foundation for Youth Project Development, as well as Dr.

Etienne Berchtold, the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, and Johannes Brunner, Austrian Commercial Counsellor in the UAE. Mohammed Hassan, Acting Director-General of the Chamber, also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the opportunities and advantages provided by both sides and emphasised the importance of improving their commercial relations and increasing the trade exchange between Ras Al Khaimah and Austria.

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Austria Chamber Saud Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

8 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

8 minutes ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous rac ..

Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous racing league

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significa ..

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significant growth in bilateral trade a ..

23 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.