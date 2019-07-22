UrduPoint.com
RAK Chamber Calls On Costa Rican Business Leaders To Benefit From Investment Opportunities

Mon 22nd July 2019

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce called on investors and business leaders from Costa Rica to benefit from investment and trade opportunities available in the emirate.

The invitation is part of the emirate’s efforts to organise the largest international exhibition for small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, which will be held from 14th to 16th November, as well as the 7th Arab Conference for Investment in Food Security that will be held on 17th and 18th December, 2019.

While meeting with Francisco Chacon Hernandez, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, at the chamber’s headquarters, Mohammed Ali Misbah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Commerce, said that both events will witness the largest Arab and international gathering of government, private and public sector representatives, as well as representatives of authorities that fund small projects and invest in food security, especially in the areas of agriculture, technology, infrastructure development and manufacturing while pointing out that 400 countries and institutions are expected to participate.

He then called on the public and private sectors in Costa Rica to participate in exhibitions and conferences hosted by the emirate, to learn about available investment opportunities and communicate with the Emirati companies, to benefit from their overall expertise.

Chacon praised the chamber’s efforts to organise and host both events, which will provide opportunities for discussing partnerships, establishing joint businesses, supporting growth, creating an encouraging business environment, and promoting Ras Al Khaimah while pointing out that he will participate in the conference as the official representative of his country’s government.

