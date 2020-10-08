RAK Chamber discusses commercial, investment cooperation with Estonia

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, yesterday discussed, with Jaan Reinhold, Estonian Ambassador to the UAE, ways of strengthening the economic relations between the UAE and Estonia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their commercial and investment ties and exchanging expertise in various economic sectors of mutual concern, most notably digital technology, as well as the possibility of developing partnerships in a range of priority industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, education, healthcare, tourism, food security and hospitality.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the economic relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Estonia are advancing and highlighted potential areas for cooperation and exchanging knowledge, most notably digital technology, given Estonia’s extensive experience in this area.

He also pointed out that Ras Al Khaimah aims to achieve the full digital transformation of all its services, highlighting the teleworking experience attained during the lockdown period caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, which was successful due to the adoption of digital technologies.

He also affirmed the chamber’s commitment to creating opportunities for the private sectors of both countries, as the emirate aims to attract investments and investors to support the process of sustainable development.

Reinhold expressed the interest of private sector companies in Estonia, to reinforce their economic ties and create economic and investment cooperation frameworks with the UAE, in general, and Ras Al Khaimah, in particular, as well as to consolidate their presence in the country’s markets during international exhibitions held in the UAE.