RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with Georgia

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed, with Paata Kalandadze, Ambassador of Georgia to the UAE, ways of boosting the cooperation between the UAE and Georgia, to increase their trade exchange and promote mutual investments.

Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber, welcomed the meeting, stressing that it will help create effective partnerships between the two sides.

The meeting will boost the bilateral ties and economic cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and Georgia, he added, highlighting the importance of enabling business leaders to discuss available investment opportunities in both countries.

Al Nuaimi further added that the emirate has the potential to attract tourists and will implement several significant tourism projects in the coming period, noting that it has more than 6,000 factories producing high-quality products.

"We aim to organise the Ras Al Khaimah International SME Fair this year, whose first edition was held for the first time in 2019 and was attended by 220 companies from over 20 countries," Al Nuaimi said while inviting the Georgian business community to participate in the event.

Kalandadze affirmed that his visit to Ras Al Khaimah aims to promote his country’s investment environment and available opportunities, as well as discuss the establishment of projects and partnerships, adding that the Georgian Government offers various facilitations and incentives to attract foreign investment and has easy customs clearance procedures.

He also highlighted the meeting’s importance in boosting the cooperation between Georgia and Ras Al Khaimah and exploring mutual investment opportunities while urging Emirati investors and business owners to visit Georgia and learn about available opportunities. Georgia’s tourism sector is among its fastest-growing sectors, he added.

The meeting addressed available investment opportunities in key sectors in both countries, most notably tourism, real estates, energy, construction and agriculture. The two sides also agreed to offer each other further information, to enhance their overall cooperation.