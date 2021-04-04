UrduPoint.com
RAK Chamber, Kosovo Discuss Economic Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAK Chamber, Kosovo discuss economic cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed, with the Republic of Kosovo, ways of strengthening their economic cooperation, encouraging mutual investments and taking advantage of available opportunities in various economic sectors in both countries.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber, and Avni Arifi, Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Chamber.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the Chamber will fully support commercial delegations coming from Kosovo and facilitate their business meetings with relevant authorities, as well as promote the emirate’s commercial relations with Kosovo through its social media accounts.

It also urged Kosovan private sector companies to participate in all promotional and marketing events related to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) organised by the Chamber in 2021.

Al Nuaimi also highlighted the characteristics of Ras Al Khaimah, most notably the diversity of its industries, such as transport, auto plating, ceramics, stones and cement, as well as the importance of creating opportunities for boosting trade and holding regular meetings between private sector representatives from both countries.

Arifi commended Ras Al Khaimah’s comprehensive development in various areas, noting that the meeting is the first step in enhancing their cooperation. He also stressed his country’s keenness to reinforce its economic ties with Ras Al Khaimah and urged the emirate’s business community to benefit from investment opportunities in all sectors in Kosovo.

