RAK Chamber Of Commerce Explores Investment Cooperation With Guatemala

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce discussed ways to enhance cooperation with the Republic of Guatemala across various sectors, particularly tourism, investment opportunities, and initiatives to boost trade exchange.

The discussions also focused on increasing communication and coordination between the business communities of Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala and promoting participation in international events and exhibitions organised by both sides.

The discussion came during a meeting between Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, and Jorge Rafael Archila Ruiz, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE, accompanied by Embassy Counsellor Jose Basila. Also present was Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber.

The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities in the tourism sector, leveraging the advantages offered by the Emirate in this field, and fostering greater interest among businessmen and investment companies in Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala for joint projects across various sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, and tourism.

The two sides emphasised opportunities to enhance cooperation between companies and businessmen.

They also highlighted the incentives and facilities provided by Ras Al Khaimah and the services offered by the Chamber of Commerce to strengthen communication with local companies and facilitate the establishment of new businesses.

Additionally, the meeting underscored the importance of increasing participation in trade and industrial exhibitions held in both Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala.

Al Nuaimi reiterated the chamber's keenness to enhance cooperation between business communities in various sectors and link them with their counterparts in different countries, including Guatemala,

He highlighted the importance of cooperation and exploring investment opportunities at the international level, especially in the tourism sector, which provides great opportunities for collaboration between companies and businessmen in Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala.

Ambassador Ruiz commended the distinguished position of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in several sectors including tourism and real estate development which stimulate cooperation and increase investment in more than a sector, and expand the cooperation between the private sector and investment institutions in Guatemala and Ras Al Khaimah.

