RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Trade
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Mohamed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, to explore ways to enhance bilateral trade and boost mutual investment opportunities across various sectors of interest to both sides.
During the meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration between Ras Al Khaimah and Pakistan.
He highlighted the strategic objectives of the RAK Chamber, which aim to enhance the emirate's competitiveness and attract investments.
He also pointed out the wide range of incentives and facilities offered to businesses and investors, as well as the opportunities available in industries such as manufacturing, trade, tourism, construction, real estate, healthcare, and services.
The Pakistani Trade and Investment Counsellor was briefed on key exhibitions and events organised by the Chamber, with opportunities for Pakistan to participate.
Discussions also included prospects for collaboration in various sectors, leveraging modern technologies, and exploring renewable energy solutions.
Recent Stories
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade4 minutes ago
-
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 34 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy19 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims34 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 202434 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges2 hours ago
-
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 140 workshops3 hours ago
-
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 313 hours ago
-
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit3 hours ago
-
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi4 hours ago