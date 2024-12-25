Open Menu

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 08:00 PM

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Mohamed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, to explore ways to enhance bilateral trade and boost mutual investment opportunities across various sectors of interest to both sides.

During the meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration between Ras Al Khaimah and Pakistan.

He highlighted the strategic objectives of the RAK Chamber, which aim to enhance the emirate's competitiveness and attract investments.

He also pointed out the wide range of incentives and facilities offered to businesses and investors, as well as the opportunities available in industries such as manufacturing, trade, tourism, construction, real estate, healthcare, and services.

The Pakistani Trade and Investment Counsellor was briefed on key exhibitions and events organised by the Chamber, with opportunities for Pakistan to participate.

Discussions also included prospects for collaboration in various sectors, leveraging modern technologies, and exploring renewable energy solutions.

