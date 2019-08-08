UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Chamber, South Africa Explore Investment Opportunities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment opportunities

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and the South African Embassy in the UAE explored available investment opportunities, to promote bilateral trade and increase the number of outlets for their local products, as well as to enhance the emirate's strategic position as a promising market for exported goods to various international markets.

During his meeting with Saad Kachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE, Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of board of Directors of the Chamber, said that the relations between the two sides grew significantly last year, adding that exports from Ras Al Khaimah to South Africa increased by 160 percent, and South Africa was ranked sixth in the list of countries that export to the emirate.

Al Nuaimi further added that the chamber is encouraging investment and developing its overall economic relations while calling on the South African business community to take advantage of the emirate’s investment environment, by focussing on local sectors of interest.

Kachalia expressed his interest in various investment opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah while highlighting the facilities and incentives offered by South Africa to encourage investors to establish investment projects. He also invited the chamber and Emirati business leaders to closely look into investment opportunities in South Africa.

Related Topics

Exports Business UAE South Africa Chamber Market From

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

51 minutes ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

51 minutes ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

1 hour ago

Exhibition of painting opened at National Art Gall ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow Says Deutsche Welle's Actions Are Attempt t ..

10 minutes ago

North Korea's Launches Urge US to Commit to Singap ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.