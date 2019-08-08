RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment opportunities

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and the South African Embassy in the UAE explored available investment opportunities, to promote bilateral trade and increase the number of outlets for their local products, as well as to enhance the emirate's strategic position as a promising market for exported goods to various international markets.

During his meeting with Saad Kachalia, Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE, Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of board of Directors of the Chamber, said that the relations between the two sides grew significantly last year, adding that exports from Ras Al Khaimah to South Africa increased by 160 percent, and South Africa was ranked sixth in the list of countries that export to the emirate.

Al Nuaimi further added that the chamber is encouraging investment and developing its overall economic relations while calling on the South African business community to take advantage of the emirate’s investment environment, by focussing on local sectors of interest.

Kachalia expressed his interest in various investment opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah while highlighting the facilities and incentives offered by South Africa to encourage investors to establish investment projects. He also invited the chamber and Emirati business leaders to closely look into investment opportunities in South Africa.