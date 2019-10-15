UrduPoint.com
RAK Chamber, UK Embassy Discuss Cooperation, Investment Opportunities

Tue 15th October 2019

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a delegation from the UK Embassy discussed ways of enhancing their economic cooperation, to encourage trade and reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic position as an export hub to various international markets.

Eman Al Hayyas, Deputy Director-General for Trade Services and Business Development at the Chamber, stated that the emirate’s ties with the UK witnessed significant growth between 2016 and 2018, with their trade increasing by 64 percent, noting that 284 British companies are operating 894 business activities in Ras Al Khaimah.

She also noted that the UK is ranked ninth in terms of the value of imports received by Ras Al Khaimah, exceeding AED160 million in 2019.

Al Hayyas then highlighted the strong economic ties between the emirate and the UK, as well as the chamber’s commitment to assisting investors in strengthening their businesses in the emirate.

Simon Williams, Director of Trade and Investment at the UK Embassy in Abu Dhabi, thanked the chamber for organising the meeting. He added that such gatherings are beneficial to both the UK and the UAE, which share strong strategic ties based on cooperation and understanding.

During the meeting, RAK chamber representatives presented the advantages offered by the emirate in the areas of the economy, investment and tourism.

They also discussed ways of reinforcing the overall economic cooperation between both sides, especially in manufacturing, tourism, healthcare and navigation, as well as the challenges faced by businesses and ways of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

