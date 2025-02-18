RAK Chamber Welcomes High-level Argentine Delegation To Boost Economic Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Republic of Argentina, titled "Argentina's Day," to explore investment and trade cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and Argentina.
The visit aimed to foster partnerships across various sectors of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the foodstuffs sector.
The meeting, held at the Chamber's headquarters, was attended by Youssef Ismail, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Saud bin Saqr Foundation for the Development of Youth Enterprises; Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce; and Jorge Agustin Arambarri, Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE.
The delegation included Argentina's Ministers of Trade and Production, several heads of Chambers of Commerce, government officials, entrepreneurs from Ras Al Khaimah, and counterparts from Argentine provinces in the food sector, alongside representatives from all Chamber departments.
In his opening speech, Ismail highlighted the strong and long-standing UAE-Argentina relations built on fruitful collaboration and joint coordination. He emphasised that Argentina is a key trade and investment partner for the UAE in Latin America.
He expressed optimism for intensified efforts in the near future to strengthen bilateral economic and investment ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Argentina, aiming to elevate these relations to new heights that align with shared aspirations and unlock broader potential.
Ismail reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to maintaining a conducive business environment through the necessary legal frameworks, creating a favourable atmosphere for trade and investment. This has positioned the UAE as a global leader in various economic indicators, making it a top destination for business establishments and startups.
He also noted that the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber is eager to enhance its efforts to facilitate business for Argentine investors across all sectors in the Emirate in collaboration with relevant authorities. The Chamber is also focused on identifying the best opportunities for companies from both Ras Al Khaimah and Argentina.
Ambassador Arambarri emphasised Argentina's vision for strengthening strategic relations with Ras Al Khaimah, which motivated their participation in the meeting. He expressed a commitment to developing investment relations and partnerships, fostering a collaborative framework with Ras Al Khaimah.
He highlighted the Argentine government's role in supporting businesses looking to export products abroad and attract investments, underscoring the strategic importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation.
