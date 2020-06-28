UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK CP Praises Efforts Of Local Government Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employees during coronavirus pandemic

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, has commended the efforts of local government employees from the emirate’s service departments and judicial institutions.

The employees have continued to work remotely to serve UAE citizens and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud also praised the support of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, shown to government employees during the current crisis, stressing that they have displayed considerable responsibility and loyalty and have exerted significant efforts to complete their duties, according to the appropriate policies of various government departments.

In a thank you letter to the employees, he stated, "You have proven your trustworthiness and have worked hard to serve our precious country. I hope that you can continue your journey of achievements and success to shape a brighter future for the UAE."

Related Topics

UAE Saud From Government

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

36 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 908 new COVID-19 recoveries

36 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.