RAK CP praises efforts of local government employees during coronavirus pandemic

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, has commended the efforts of local government employees from the emirate’s service departments and judicial institutions.

The employees have continued to work remotely to serve UAE citizens and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud also praised the support of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, shown to government employees during the current crisis, stressing that they have displayed considerable responsibility and loyalty and have exerted significant efforts to complete their duties, according to the appropriate policies of various government departments.

In a thank you letter to the employees, he stated, "You have proven your trustworthiness and have worked hard to serve our precious country. I hope that you can continue your journey of achievements and success to shape a brighter future for the UAE."