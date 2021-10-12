RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, affirmed that the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the exceptional journey of a country that made a dream into a reality, and dazzled the world with a unique, progressive developmental model.

Sheikh Mohammed added that the pavilion is founded on the values of coexistence and tolerance, noting that it offers visitors a dazzling creative experience while narrating the story of dreams and achievements.

This came during the Crown Prince's visit to the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, during which he was accompanied by Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Media Department of the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah’s Office, and was received by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the features and activities of the pavilion, located in the Opportunity District.

In the UAE, we take pride in our values ​​and authentic culture, noting that the UAE Pavilion's success is underpinned by the achievements of Emirati dreamers who have carried on the developmental mission of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During his visit, the Crown Prince met with Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and praised the outstanding efforts made the Expo 2020 Dubai teams to ensure an exceptional visitor experience and provide all forms of support to the different Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions.