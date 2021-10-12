UrduPoint.com

RAK CP Praises Success Of UAE Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, affirmed that the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the exceptional journey of a country that made a dream into a reality, and dazzled the world with a unique, progressive developmental model.

Sheikh Mohammed added that the pavilion is founded on the values of coexistence and tolerance, noting that it offers visitors a dazzling creative experience while narrating the story of dreams and achievements.

This came during the Crown Prince's visit to the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, during which he was accompanied by Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Media Department of the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah’s Office, and was received by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the features and activities of the pavilion, located in the Opportunity District.

In the UAE, we take pride in our values ​​and authentic culture, noting that the UAE Pavilion's success is underpinned by the achievements of Emirati dreamers who have carried on the developmental mission of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During his visit, the Crown Prince met with Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and praised the outstanding efforts made the Expo 2020 Dubai teams to ensure an exceptional visitor experience and provide all forms of support to the different Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit Saud 2020 Media All

Recent Stories

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face educa ..

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

5 minutes ago
 Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on I ..

Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on ISI, DG's appointment: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 SECP approves various technology driven solutions ..

SECP approves various technology driven solutions under 2nd cohort of Regulatory ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 ..

Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 Rabiul Awal in befitting manne ..

2 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.