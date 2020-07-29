UrduPoint.com
RAK CP Visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

RAK CP visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, today visited the Al Dhara Border Crossing, which links the UAE with Oman.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed viewed the new advanced inspection equipment of Al Dhara Customs, which will help inspectors deter smuggling and counter organised crime and commercial fraud.

Sheikh Mohammed was received by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mehrezi, Director-General of the Department of Customs in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Sheikh Saqr bin Omar bin Abdullah Al Qasimi and several border officials.

He then visited several customs sections and expressed his happiness at their work and the ease and speed of followed procedures, in line with the UAE’s leading stature.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the cooperation between local and Federal authorities and the border crossing, as well as their efforts to facilitate the movement of passengers between the two countries, the quality of provided services, and the team’s working spirit.

Al Mehrezi stressed that the border crossing’s new inspection equipment is the first of its kind in the country.

