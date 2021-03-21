UrduPoint.com
RAK Crisis And Emergency Management Team Announces Series Of Precautionary Procedures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:15 PM

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces series of precautionary procedures

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighted the importance of intensifying the monitoring of the community’s adherence to the precautionary measures aimed at overcoming the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to protect the safety and health of those who are more susceptible to the serious effects of the virus.

He made this statement during the team’s announcement of a series of precautionary and preventive measures applicable to sporting venues aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, including the suspension of football practice or any other sports in crowded areas without adherence to relevant precautionary measures.

The team added that any other sporting activities, such as cricket, will be prohibited in residential complexes and between buildings without adherence to relevant precautionary measures.

Major General Al Nuaimi stressed that violating these precautionary measures will be subject to legal action, and violators will be made to pay fines consistent with their violations, adding that relevant authorities will take the necessary action against anyone violating these procedures or not accurately following them, which will expose the health and safety of the community to serious risk.

