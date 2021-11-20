RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, a mass wedding ceremony for 50 couples was held at Al Jazirah Al Hamra, in Ras Al Khaimah, this evening, as part of the country's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah congratulated the newlywed on the happy occasion, wishing them all success in building a happy family.

The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the UAE leadership for their constant support and commitment to ensuring wellbeing and family stability.