RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to remote work

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. 01 for 2020 allowing delegate chairmen and directors of government departments in the emirate to issue decisions to perform specific remote transactions.

The resolution is in line with the country’s comprehensive plan and the emirate’s directives to protect public health and reduce the spread of coronavirus. It stipulates that the Secretary-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council must be notified about such decisions for approval.

Local government authorities have taken the necessary measures to ensure the provision of smart services, including the adoption of the remote working system, and raise the public’s awareness of how to handle the current situation.

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality announced a package of services designed to ensure continuity of business, starting from Sunday, 22nd March, 2020, with the aim of facilitating the work of its partners and customers.

The municipality also opened four mobile numbers to provide personal services through the WhatsApp. Customers can send files in PDF format to access related services, providing that they have a "SmartPass."

It launched a real estate trading service with licensed real estate offices through video conferencing, and announced that it will continue providing consultancy and contracting services on its website.

The municipality noted that fees can be paid on the website of the Ras Al Khaimah Government and the smart application, mRAK. It urged all partners and clients to follow the set-out procedures.