RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams Club

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, has issued Emiri Decree No. 21 of 2021 concerning the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Al Rams sports and Cultural Club.

Under the new resolution, Salem Sultan bin Thani Al Darmaki will serve as the Chairman, with the board to include include Hazza Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Abdullah Ahmed Ali Al Tunaiji, Asmaa Jassem Al Hubaishi, Jassem Mohammed Kasseen, Munther Ali Al Mazki, Mohammed Saeed Al Mansouri, Mona Mohammed Al Tajir, Asmaa Mohammed Al Shehhi, Jassem Moussa Al Tunaiji and Ali Abdullah Nasser Al Tunaiji.

The resolution will come into effect from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.