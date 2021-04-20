ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has met with Israeli Foreign Minister's Special Envoy, Zvi Heifetz.

The RAK Crown Prince welcomed Heifetz and his delegation and stressed the importance of enhancing horizons of cooperation between the UAE and Israel in all fields in light of the historic Abraham Peace Accords signed between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud indicated that the agreement has contributed to creating promising cooperation between the UAE and Israel in various vital sectors such as economy, trade, tourism, and health.

He highlighted cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 crisis, noting that cooperation resulted in several successes and accomplishments for the benefit of the two countries.

The RAK Crown Prince explained that the message of the UAE to the world is one of peace, development and hope for the sake of the prosperity of societies and peoples.

He also emphasised its keenness to uphold the values of coexistence, tolerance and human fraternity, which have always been pillars in the country's journey over five decades.