UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Crown Prince Meets With Israeli FM's Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:45 PM

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM's envoy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has met with Israeli Foreign Minister's Special Envoy, Zvi Heifetz.

The RAK Crown Prince welcomed Heifetz and his delegation and stressed the importance of enhancing horizons of cooperation between the UAE and Israel in all fields in light of the historic Abraham Peace Accords signed between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud indicated that the agreement has contributed to creating promising cooperation between the UAE and Israel in various vital sectors such as economy, trade, tourism, and health.

He highlighted cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 crisis, noting that cooperation resulted in several successes and accomplishments for the benefit of the two countries.

The RAK Crown Prince explained that the message of the UAE to the world is one of peace, development and hope for the sake of the prosperity of societies and peoples.

He also emphasised its keenness to uphold the values of coexistence, tolerance and human fraternity, which have always been pillars in the country's journey over five decades.

Related Topics

World Israel UAE Saud All Agreement

Recent Stories

France Sends Condolences to Chadian People Over De ..

20 minutes ago

Two more die of COVID-19 as 84 patients test posit ..

20 minutes ago

Putin, Cuban President Confirm Determination to St ..

20 minutes ago

King Suleman relief hands over personal PPEs to ND ..

23 minutes ago

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones extends contract

23 minutes ago

CDA retrieves 20 kanal state land

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.