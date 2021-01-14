UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAK Crown Prince Receives Ministers Of Economy, Entrepreneurship, Foreign Trade

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, entrepreneurship, foreign trade

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, received Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, at his Majlis in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting’s participants discussed the plan of the Ministry of Economy and relevant authorities in Ras Al Khaimah to develop the economy, as part of their joint efforts to advance economic sectors and strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness, in light of its potential and capacities to serve the government’s work to achieve overall economic development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmad bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone; Sheikh Sultan bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Citizens Affairs at the Emiri Court of Ras Al Khaimah; along with a number of sheikhs and heads of local departments.

Related Topics

Saud Government Court

Recent Stories

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

2 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

17 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

34 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

47 minutes ago

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.