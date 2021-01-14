RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, entrepreneurship, foreign trade

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, received Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, at his Majlis in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting’s participants discussed the plan of the Ministry of Economy and relevant authorities in Ras Al Khaimah to develop the economy, as part of their joint efforts to advance economic sectors and strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness, in light of its potential and capacities to serve the government’s work to achieve overall economic development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmad bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone; Sheikh Sultan bin Jamal bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Citizens Affairs at the Emiri Court of Ras Al Khaimah; along with a number of sheikhs and heads of local departments.