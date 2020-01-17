RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

(@imziishan)

RAS AL KAHIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received today H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and discussed issues of interest of the homeland and Emiratis.