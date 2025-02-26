Open Menu

RAK Crown Prince Receives US Consul-General

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received Robert Raines, Consul General of the United States, this morning at Nad Al Habi Majlis in Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting discussed the existing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, as well as ways to strengthen ties across various fields.

The meeting was attended by the accompanying delegation of the US Consul-General and a number of officials from Ras Al Khaimah.

Related Topics

United States United Arab Emirates Saud From

Recent Stories

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

21 minutes ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

36 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

1 hour ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

2 hours ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East