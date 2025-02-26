RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received Robert Raines, Consul General of the United States, this morning at Nad Al Habi Majlis in Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting discussed the existing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, as well as ways to strengthen ties across various fields.

The meeting was attended by the accompanying delegation of the US Consul-General and a number of officials from Ras Al Khaimah.