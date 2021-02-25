UrduPoint.com
RAK Crown Prince Visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

RAK Crown Prince visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today visited the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with wide local and international participation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud toured the pavilions of several national, Arab and international companies and met with several exhibitors and participants, who briefed him about the products they are showcasing and the latest defence industry products and technologies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud stressed the importance of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, which highlight the UAE’s capacity to organise global events despite the extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He also lauded the event for showcasing the latest technologies from the defence industry and the sector’s national development, which will help maintain regional and international security and serve global peace.

