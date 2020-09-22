UrduPoint.com
RAK Emergency, Crisis And Disaster Team Recommends Halting Of Establishment Of Ranches

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:45 AM

RAK Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team recommends halting of establishment of ranches

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) During its meeting, chaired by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team of Ras Al Khaimah recommended a halt to the establishment of ranches in wildlife reserves, in light of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Major General Al Nuaimi said that the team’s recommendation aims to reduce the spread of coronavirus and protect the public’s safety and health, in light of significant public demand for the establishment of ranches and temporary campsites due to the nicer weather.

Munther Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Member of the Team, stressed that the team prioritises the safety of the entire community, which requires everyone’s cooperation in combatting the spread of the virus, noting that violating related decisions will result in legal accountability.

The coming period will witness joint inspection visits by the emirate’s municipality and police to wildlife areas, to verify everyone’s adherence to relevant recommendations, he added.

